The Abia State Government has ordered the cancellation of the planned coronation of Sarki Shehu Bello II as the Emir of the “Aba Emirate Council.”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ezem, a lawyer, explained that the state government decided to stop the proposed coronation because it was planned without its approval.

“Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorised and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the state,” Mr Ezem added.

The SSG said the government has also warned all residents of the state, especially those in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, to remain law-abiding and desist from being involved in the illegal coronation.

He said law enforcement agents have been directed by the government to “swing into action and ensure that no such event capable of breaching the existing peace in the state takes place in Aba or any part of the state.”

Group kicks

A group of Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South-east Youth Leaders has condemned the planned coronation.

In a statement on Wednesday by its president-general, Goodluck Ibem, the group asked those behind the “expensive joke” to retrace their steps.

Aba is the commercial hub of Abia State in south-east Nigeria with big markets such as the popular Ariaria Market.

The city is dominated by Igbos, who are predominantly Christians.

However, like in other parts of the state, Aba has a high Fulani population across the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

