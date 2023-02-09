The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the Naira may affect military personnel deployed to remote locations.

Mr Monguno stated this on Thursday during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Currency Redesign and Naira Swap Policy.

The NSA, who was represented by ONSA Director of Defence Affairs, Abubakar Mustapha, said the policy by the CBN will affect military operations as officers in rural areas may not be able to access money for sustenance.

“Globally, military operations, even in first world countries, such policies, if not properly well thought out, will affect some certain…..Some of our soldiers are deployed in places where they cannot actually access digital means of paying for their daily subsistence.

“One of the main issues that NSA has been talking about….it is important that this committee sits down and articulates better ways of actually addressing these issues.

He added that “He (Mr Monguno) has directed a committee to write out his position to assist the committee on this mandate.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), said it resolved to invite the NSA, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to understand the impact of the policy on the security and the upcoming elections.

He noted that the committee is also seeking to understand the preparedness of the security agencies in mitigating negative effects.

“Areas in terms of security, in terms of the elections and so many other things…..and it is the belief of this committee that the policy would, in one way or the other, have certain implications for the security apparatus or security architecture of the country, especially when we are facing elections.

“In this guise, we will expect you to let the committee know what you guys are up to, and the level of your preparedness in terms of being proactive as to how this policy could not be able to affect some of your statutory mandates,” he said.

He added that the minister of finance and INEC boss will appear before the committee on Friday.

Subsequently, the committee dissolved into an executive session to allow the official to “speak freely”.

Naira redesigning

The decision of the CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 has been generating reactions across the country.

In some states, there have been reports of violent protests targeted at commercial banks over the scarcity of the naira notes ahead of the 10 February deadline. Some banks have shut down operations in a couple of states following the attacks.

Although the Supreme Court ruled that the deadline on the legal status of the old banknotes should be suspended pending the outcome of the case filed by governors of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara States, the scarcity of new notes persists.

Also, INEC recently raised alarm on the impact of the notes on the general elections but was assured by the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, of support.

The International Monetary Funds (IMF), the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), the National Assembly and others have urged the CBN to extend the deadline.

