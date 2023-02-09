Fidelity Bank has named Pamela Shodipo, the managing director of the Benin Republic subsidiary of United Bank for Africa (UBA) between December 2021 and November 2022, as an executive director.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said Mrs Shodipo will head the South Directorate of the lender which, as part of the push to join the rank of Nigeria’s top banks by tier 1 capital, last August announced a pact to buy out rival Union Bank’s UK unit.

The appointment has the endorsement of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank said, adding that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria have been notified.

With a banking experience of more than a quarter of a century, Mrs Shodipo has worked in retail, corporate, commercial and public sectors, functioning in management roles within and outside Nigeria.

She started her career in 1991 at International Standard Insurance Limited before switching to banking the year after, when she took the role of customer service officer at United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL).

As of the time of exiting Zenith Bank in 2007, she had ascended to the Assistant General Manager grade within the ten years she spent at the organisation since joining it from UCBL.

“Pamela enjoyed an illustrious career at UBA and headed various regional banks,” Fidelity Bank said in the statement.

“She was elevated to the position of general manager in 2017 and had direct supervisory responsibility for up to 28 branch managers from 2017 to 2020.”

Prior to becoming the chief executive of UBA Benin Republic, she held the post of directorate head, Lagos 3/Public Sector at the bank.

Mrs Shodipo briefly led the personal banking division of the UBA Group until her current appointment.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos in 1990 and later a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Wales College of Cardiff, UK.

