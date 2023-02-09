A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki from the Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Abia Onyike.

Mr Ude, otherwise known as Ajim Best, is one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State and an LP chieftain in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

He confirmed to journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday his defection to the PDP.

His decision to return to his former party, the PDP, was to help in the struggle to “free the state from political quagmire,” he said.

Mr Ude, a founding member of the PDP was famous for singlehandedly sponsoring media advertisements during the struggle for the creation of Ebony in the early 1990s by Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

He said he was convinced that the PDP had the capacity to restore peace, security and freedom to the people in the state.

“I am in PDP now to join the rest of our patriotic forces who are yearning for freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom for liberty and progress,” Mr Ude said.

He enjoined the people in Ebonyi State to join the “new political liberation movement” led by the state PDP governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii to wrestle power from the APC-led administration in the state.

READ ALSO:

“I am assuring Ebonyi people that it is feasible, achievable and possible for PDP to reclaim its stolen mandate in order to reposition the state through good governance to cater for the welfare and well-being of the masses.

“The secret of life is, ‘have no fear’. When you are being pushed and you continue to run, you will never stop running. With the help of Almighty God, Ebonyi will be free again,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

