Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited has launched a new motorcycle, Honda CB Unicorn, into the Nigerian market.

The new product, which was launched Wednesday at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, is poised to be “very reliable for commercial and private use”, according to the company.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Honda Nigeria, Hirohide Ichikawa, said that “the new Honda Unicorn was manufactured with the same innovative precision technology that is synonymous with the Honda Brand, its unique and amazing features which makes it the best of its class.”

He noted that the Honda Unicorn is designed to perfection after extensive engagement with their business partners on the distribution value chain and personal users, adding that the motorcycle is popular in India and the Middle East where the company recorded sales of more than 150,000 units in a year.

The event had in attendance 27 motorcycle dealers from Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba and Kano States.

Honda CB Unicorn

Introducing the new product, the Sales Manager of the company, Olabade Badejo, said the Unicorn motorcycle stands out because it is “convenient of service/part availability, best in fuel consumption, guarantees high quality and durability, high resale value, comfortable seat and easy manufacturing”.

He added that the motorcycle which is targeted at private and corporate customers can be used for the dispatch of letters, food delivery, bank delivery, leisure, travel, fun ride, ride to church, delivery of general merchandise, and good for patrol by security agencies.

Mr Badejo noted that the retail price for the bike is pegged at N1,400,000 and is available in various colours, including imperial red metallic, mat axis grey metallic, pearl igneous black, and pearl amazing white.

He reiterated that the “high quality and efforts for service/parts” are the strong points of the Honda Unicorn which is set for mass distribution from their head office in Ota, Ogun State.

Operating terrain

The MD noted that the company decided to launch the Honda Unicorn despite the current situation of the Nigerian economy.

“We are particularly proud that the Honda Unicorn is being launched today under the present difficult operating terrain in Nigeria. This doesn’t only symbolizes the hope for a better future but also expresses our continued belief and trust in the Nigerian dream.

“Indeed, despite the difficult operating environment, Nigeria continues to play a key role in the business plans of Honda Motor globally,” he said.

The Honda Nigeria boss further noted that the company has been committed to serving the Nigerian market with the best products.

He said: “When our journey started with its incorporation in 1979, we made a solemn promise to manufacture the best Nigerian product with a global appeal, and we are proud to state that we have continued to deliver on this promise.

“From our first product, CD195 in 1981, we have continued to operate by the global Honda brand fundamental beliefs of the three Joys (Joy of Buying, Joy of Selling and Joy of creating).

“From our product conceptualisation, design, quality and after-sales service, our goal remains centred on our belief and desire that each person working in, or coming into contact with the Honda brand should share a sense of great joy through an unforgettable experience of a world-class product.”

Honda activities

Speaking on the activities of Honda, Mr Badejo said apart from other products, their motorcycle products being the origin of their business are used in over 175 countries.

He said their total production all over the world hit 440 million units as of 2022 and in Nigeria, most of their products are distributed from the factory in Ota, Ogun state.

The other products include generators, engines, water pumps and attics.

“We have produced motorcycles (of) more than 1 million units since the first production in 1981. Long time history backs up reliance to our products.

“Our products are based on Global Honda R&D know-how & production with global quality standards. With it, we’re engaged in improving customer aftersales environment,” he added.

Mr Badejo also noted that the company will commence safety riding training in April 2023 to improve the riding skills of drivers, increase profitability and boost the safety image of the organisation.

“We would like to improve the safety of motorcycle users and change the perception that motorcycle is dangerous in Nigeria and to make the society everyone in Nigeria can enjoy Motorcycle as convenient mobility, by doing so, we’d like to develop motorisation in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the training will be focused on riding mechanism, accident and responsibility, cornering postures, balancing (at low Speed) and braking System.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

