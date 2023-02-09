The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) on Wednesday lauded the restraining order issued by the Supreme Court on the deadline for the currency swap programme in Nigeria.

In a statement by Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of the CPPE, the organisation noted that the order will bring back stability to economic activities, particularly in the informal sector and rural economy, and ease current social tension in the country.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its plan to put an end to the use of old naira notes on 10 February.

A seven-member panel of the court, led by John Okoro, gave the order temporarily, cancelling the CBN’s 10 February deadline to end the validity of the old versions of the banknotes based on an ex parte application filed by three northern states being controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians have experienced difficulties accessing their money since the currency swap programme was launched, leading to protests and attacks on banks and ATMs in parts of the country.

The CPPE said the Supreme Court judgment will douse current social tension and the risk of social unrest in the country, noting that small businesses and ordinary citizens are the most vulnerable victims of the “unspeakable disruption and hardship inflicted by the impractical deadline given by the CBN on cash swap”.

The CPPE noted that given the huge population of over 200 million, the large informal sector which accounts for over 40 per cent of the GDP, the largely rural economy and the over 30 million unbanked Nigerians, the CBN cash swap model and timeline was greatly flawed.

“It is inappropriate to arbitrarily cut down on currency in circulation without due regard to data, empirical studies and global best practices,” it said.

The think tank emphasized that having N2.6 trillion in circulation is not excessive for a Nigerian economy with a GDP of N250 trillion and that any attempt to arbitrarily cut it would result in a crisis. The transition to a cashless platform should be voluntary and incentivised, and not forced, it added.

The organisation expressed concern that citizens being denied access to cash deposited for the purpose of the currency swap is unacceptable and could negatively impact the confidence of citizens in the banking system and threaten the CBN’s goal of financial inclusion.

“In Nigeria, Cash to GDP ratio is less than 1.5 per cent; while Cash/Money supply ratio is just about 5 per cent. These are some of the best currency ratios globally and mark of the remarkable progress that has been made in cash-less policy drive,” the statement said.

“Cash to GDP in the United States is about 9 per cent; in the Eurozone, it is about 10 per cent.

This underlines the fact that cash is not the problem of the Nigerian economy or monetary policy effectiveness”.

In terms of monetary policy, the CPPE argued that cash is not the problem in Nigeria’s economy and that the CBN’s Ways and Means financing of over N22 trillion is a bigger issue for liquidity management.

It lamented that the monetary policy management issue has been politicized in recent weeks, obscuring important economic conversations.

In accordance with the Supreme Court order, the CPPE urged the CBN to allow the old and new currency notes to co-circulate for a period of three to six months, as is global best practice.

It also called for the release of all mopped-up cash to their owners to allow citizens who deposited their cash because of the cash swap policy to have unrestricted access to their money.

