Two rounds of ammunition were missing from the 25 rounds that Drambi Vandi booked alongside his AK-47 rifle on 25 December, a police armourer told a high court in the TBS area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Adamu Shuaibu, an armourer attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of Lagos, has joined the list of the police witnesses who have testified before the court on events that surround the killing of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer based in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Raheem, who was pregnant, was fatally shot on Christmas Day last year allegedly by a police officer.

At the resumed hearing, the armourer who said he has been in the police for 22 years, recounted how he received a telephone call from Ameh Matthew, a police inspector, informing him that the defendant had shot a pregnant woman.

“When I told the DPO what had happened, he led a patrol team to the scene. I called all the station guards to fortify the station,” he recounted.

“Later, I saw Drambi Vandi and Sup. Segun with the defendant’s rifle which he handed over to me immediately he saw me coming out of the office.

“I personally disarmed Inspector Ebimine of his AK-47 rifle with 7037 before cross-checking his magazine. The eight rounds of ammunition he booked was complete but when I checked the defendant’s rifle, I realised that only 23 rounds were found and two were missing.”

“I immediately moved to the cell to speak with him and when I asked what happened he started crying.”

When asked by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Attorney General of Lagos State who led the prosecution team, if he could identify the register in which he used to take records of arms and ammunition as of 25 December, the officer responded in the affirmative while he identified the register.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said he could not tender the original copy of the register but rather, he brought it for comparison and sought to tender the thesis.

During cross-examination, Adetokunbo Odutola, the defendant’s lawyer, asked the witness to tell the court what he did with the guns when he received them.

Responding, the armourer said after he had confirmed the number of ammunition, he and the station officer transferred the gun immediately to the State Crime Investigation Division (SCID), Panti.

The witness also explained that he did not count the bullets in the presence of the defendant because, after the defendant was disarmed, the DPO ordered his detention before leaving for the hospital, adding that the tension was so high at that time.

READ ALSO:

He also told the court the procedure when a rifle is returned to the armourer.

“The normal procedure when you return a rifle is that I will bring out the magazine and count the ammunition in the presence of the person that collected it, then sign after confirming.”

The judge, Ibironke Harrison, adjourned the case to Thursday, for the continuation of trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

