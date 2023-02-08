The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has suspended its campaigns for the general elections amid protests over the effects of the implementation of the naira re-design policy and fuel scarcity.

A youth group and students carried out protests in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

A similar protest on Tuesday had grounded activities in Ore, disrupting traffic flow along the busy Benin-Ore-Lagos road.

The youth group, Active Citizens of Nigeria, barricaded the Akure/Ilesha road and vented their frustrations on motorists.

Waving placards with different messages, the youth said they could no longer bear the hardship caused by the scarcity of cash and fuel.

The protest was joined by social media influencers like Yemi Fashipe, Kike Isijola and Brainbox Ilesanmi.

They said the protest was not sponsored by any political party.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), activists and artisans were also part of the protest.

Amidst the protests, the APC said it was suspending its campaign rallies in the state

in solidarity with the people of the state.

The state chairperson of the party, Ade Adetimehin, said the APC empathised with residents of the state over the current financial and fuel crisis in the country.

“The party has therefore directed party chairmen, and directors-general at all levels, within the chapter, to suspend rallies, in sympathy with our people”, Mr Adetimehin said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Nigeria was experiencing an unusual cost of petrol and shortage of cash, a few weeks from “an all-important general elections. ”

“Our strong belief is that this time shall fade soon,” he added.

He acknowledged the efforts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led state government to ameliorate the harsh situation and ensure the security of residents of the state.

Mr Adetimehin called on members of the party to show more understanding, and identify with those in their various localities.

Ironically, the party has been blamed for the current crisis, even though factions within the party were also involved in a blame game.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his handlers had put the blame squarely at the doorsteps of a “cabal” at the Aso Villa working with a section of the opposition.

They have said the naira re-design policy and the fuel scarcity were a deliberate plot to make Mr Tinubu lose the election.

They said the plot was to provoke people and make them vote against the ruling party.

