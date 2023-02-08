A fuel-laden tanker exploded on Wednesday on the Ore-Benin Expressway at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
It was the second of such explosions in the area in nine days as a kerosene tanker also burst into flames there on 31 January, roasting its driver.
Sikiru Alonge, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ore who confirmed the two explosions, said Wednesday’s tanker driver escaped unhurt and no life was lost in the incident.
He blamed the accident on loss of control of the vehicle by the driver when it had a burst tyre.
Mr Alonge said efforts were being made to put out the fire and that FRSC personnel had been deployed to the area to ease traffic congestion.
“The explosion occurred because of a burst tyre. This made the tanker to wobble and spill its content on the road leading to flames and later, the explosion.
“There is no loss of life in the incident. We are collaborating with the Fire Station in Ondo town to help to put out the fire, since there is no fire service station in Ore.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: One dead in Lagos-Abeokuta tanker explosion
“We have also deployed our personnel to the area to control traffic so as to ease traffic congestion,’’ Mr Alonge said.
He urged motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles to always put their vehicles in good order before taking them to the highway.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999