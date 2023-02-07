The presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) has criticised the standard-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for opposing the redesign of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu and his campaign council had said the scarcity of naira notes due to the implementation of the policy and the scarcity of fuel endanger the general elections.

But, Katch Ononuju, a special adviser to Peter Obi on Public Affairs, said the policy has nothing to do with politics.

Mr Ononuju who spoke on Africa Independent Television on Tuesday said the policy will help in tracking politicians doing money laundering.

He also said revenue generated from the cashless policy will help the government to run governance without borrowing.

The LP chieftain said the cashless policy is the best for addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges as it will enable the government to monitor financial activities.

“For me, it is best no matter what people complain. Those complaining right now are those who should be convicted, the same way Dr Doyin Okupe was convicted.

“If somebody holds more than 10 million in cash, it is against the money laundering law. Why would politicians be complaining in public that they are not being allowed to break the law?

“For the past seven and a half years, Nigerians have been in hardship, this set of politicians have never said anything about the Nigerians hardship. We, who are suffering from it, love it. If you don’t suffer, you don’t gain. Suffering is the reason why success is celebrated because if it comes to you easily you would not have seen the one in the middle called success. So this is not suffering,” he added.

“The PDP candidate, Waziri Abubakar Atiku, has tweeted to support what is going on, Peter Obi has tweeted to support what is going on, why is it that it is only Bola Tinubu that is saying no? It has nothing to do with elements in the villa.

“It’s a very good policy. As far as I am concerned, it is the best. And as you are saying, all of us embrace it for the good of the country.

“Why do I say so? For a very long time, we have had funding problems and the best way for Nigeria to actually get more funding is to tax the internal economic activity in the country and the best way to get the best of that is to bring the economic activity into a focus where the government will be able to see them.”

However, a member of the National Working Committee of the APC, Hilliard Eta, who also spoke on the programme, said the policy was politicised by the CBN.

Mr Eta, the National Vice-chairman, South-south of the APC, insisted that the policy lacks merit, describing it as an attempt to incite Nigerians against the ruling party.

“Our Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Godwin Emefiele, is rather too political. We are all aware that at one point, he attempted to contest for the presidency of this country.

“Nobody can argue with the merit of this policy, Nigerians whether they are politicians or not are aware that this policy is not well thought through. Before you bring policy to implementation, you have to think through the policy. This policy was not thought through,” he said

Mr Eta said Nigerians are blaming the ruling party for the failure of the CBN to address the challenges of the cashless policy.

“You have to know that this is our government, this is the APC government and it is assumed by Nigerians that this is an APC policy. Nigerians are not aware that the Central Bank is an independent institution. Everything that the Central Bank does, whether rightly or wrongly, is put at the doorstep of the party and that is why we are saying that Nigerians are going through a lot of hardship before accessing their own personal incomes,” he said.

“Nigerians are holding the party responsible for their stress, this is exactly what we are saying. We are saying that the process of this policy, the implementation of this policy is to make Nigerians angry with our party because the people assume that the policy of the central bank is the policy of the government, this is what our people are saying,” he added.

“It is a good policy to have a cashless economy but I am telling you that this policy by Emefiele, this policy the way it is implemented now, it is not thought through, it is not a policy that has gone through the refinery of patriotic thoughts.”

