The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to invest towards a better exploration of the crude oil recently discovered in boundary communities between Bauchi and Gombe States if elected the next president of Nigeria.

He also promised to invest the required amount of money for the empowerment of youths and women in the country to discourage restiveness and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

Atiku, who was in Bauchi to canvass votes, told the crowd of supporters at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi that he will revive rail transportation in the state.

Atiku said he appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Mohammed said Bauchi is a PDP state and expressed hope that all the PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s presidential candidate has the required experience and if voted as president, will correct the ills of previous administrations

The event was attended by the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governors of Bauchi Bala Mohammed, Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel, former governors and senators, among others.

