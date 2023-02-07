Zenith Bank on Tuesday shut some of its branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states across the country due to alleged attacks on its staff, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN, which monitored developments across the FCT and environs on Tuesday, reports that the bank’s branches were under lock and key.

At Zenith Bank Check-Point branch, along Nyanya Mararaba road, the entry gates into the banking halls and the ATM Gallery were locked against customers.

An official of the bank who preferred anonymity said that some of the bank’s branches were also shut down due to poor network and scarcity of the new naira notes.

The official said that many of their branches across the country were attacked by customers who were unable to withdraw the new notes from their accounts.

NAN reports that some video clips on social media showed how staff of the bank jumped through fences to escape mob attacks from customers.

Complaints

Meanwhile, some customers of the bank Tuesday took to social media to lament their ordeal. A customer identified as @Ellacious_berry said on Twitter, that Zenith Bank was fully contributing to the suffering of the masses.

“Three days now, I cannot assess the mobile app. If the mobile app mistakenly opens, it won’t transfer, their ATM card is not paying either. I am sure closing my account with @ZenithBank,’’ she said.

Another customer, identified as @ambi 255 on Twitter, lamented the poor network and operational challenges being faced by customers of the bank in recent days.

“I think I will be closing my account with them,’’ he said.

Another customer identified as @IamSixFeet Tall on Twitter said: “one of the managers in my office just closed his zenith account this morning. My other two colleagues are planning to move all their money from Zenith account.”

Another customer known as Linda Chinemerem Paul on her Facebook page said, “those of you banking with Fidelity Bank, please, how is your experience with them. I want to migrate and dump Zenith.”

NAN reports that some branches of the bank in Enugu were working but the staff were not dressed in any of the bank’s outfit to avoid easy identification by angry customers.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called for calm and understanding among bank customers.

A statement by Akin Morakinyo, the Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and operators (the banks) were working assiduously to bring the situation under control.

He called on bankers to carry on their duties with utmost professionalism and diligence.

