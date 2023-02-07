The Taraba State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly has rejected the removal of the chairperson of the party in the state, Ibrahim El-Sudi, by the state executive committee (SEC).

Members of the caucus, while briefing journalists at the National Assembly on Monday, said the removal of the party chairperson contravenes the constitution of the party.

Mr El-Sudi was “impeached” by the SEC after invoking Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution. They reportedly accused the embattled chairman of negligence.

Danjuma Shidi (APC, Taraba), a member of the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers, said the removal of Mr El-Sudi was done by some self-serving individuals who are working with people outside the party.

He said the SEC was not properly constituted before taking the decision, noting that a quorum was not formed when the decision was made.

“We do not see any justification in fact and none at least backed by law for the purported removal from office of our State Chairman, especially at this very critical stage of preparation for elections.

“Such calls and attempts in some quarters purported to have extra-constitutionally removed the state chairman is a calculated attempt to sabotage the party’s efforts at winning the 2023 general polls in the state at all levels.

“In the light of Article 21 of the APC Constitution, the way and manner Hon. El-Sudi was purportedly removed is constitutionally flawed in substance and procedure. It is instructive and pertinent to note that our party has championed the sanctity of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended). We must therefore do everything to maintain this sanctity,” he said.

Mr Shidi also alleged that some of the people spearheading the removal are working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We want the national leadership of our party and world to know that the perpetrators of this unholy idea are in deep romance and in fact sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party state government in Taraba to destabilise the APC.

The APC Chapter in Taraba State has been crisis-ridden for a while. Last week, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun sacked the governorship candidate of the party, Emmanuel Bwacha.

The court upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary poll in the state.

The court gave the judgement in the case which began with a suit lodged by David Kente, one of the governorship aspirants with whom Mr Bwacha had jostled for the APC’s governorship ticket.

Mr Bwacha represents Taraba South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

