The traditional ruler of Ijaiye-Titun in Ogun State, Nofiu Adeyemi, was among scores of customers locked out of a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in Abeokuta on Monday where they had gathered in search of naira banknotes.

Mr Adeyemo had arrived at the bank, located opposite the secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, and met a large crowd of restive customers waiting to withdraw cash.

Although the crowd made way for him as he moved to the entrance of the banking hall, bank officials, who were monitoring happenings outside through the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), ignored his knocks on the steel door.

After about 30 minutes of waiting, the embarrassed traditional ruler walked back to his sport utility vehicle and was driven out of the premises.

The multitude of customers had gathered at the bank premises from as early as 6.30 a.m. but were not allowed into the bank premises.

They later forced their way into the premises, which forced some officials of the bank to come out to inform them that there was no cash to be dispensed.

The customers, which included some women breastfeeding babies, embarked on a mild protest, vowing not to leave the premises until they collect money.

Some of the customers who spoke with our correspondent decried the scarcity of the naira, saying it has inflicted pain on the people.

Large crowds were seen in many banks in the Ogun State capital but most of the financial institutions were not dispensing cash, leaving their customers frustrated.

The extended window for the exchange of old naira notes for new designs of the banknotes will end on Friday.

Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, said last week that the bank will continue to accept the phased-out naira notes at its offices after the deadline.

But because the bank has only one office in each state, it is unclear how it will handle the exercise, judging by the chaotic scenes being witnessed at commercial banks’ premises across Nigeria.

