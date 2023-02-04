President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters that he will continue to campaign for Bola Tinubu as the ‘next president of Nigeria.’

The president spoke before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of the presidential candidate, Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

He thanked party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

‘‘I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria.

‘‘Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor’’ he said.

The APC presidential candidate thanked the president for being the ‘‘poster boy’’ of his campaign, fighting and working hard for the survival of Nigeria.

‘‘Nigeria is surviving as a nation. Because of constitutional democracy we would have asked you to continue, but you said no, you are going back to Daura, your hometown,’’ he said.

Mr Tinubu also used the occasion to chide those insinuating that he is having a frosty relationship with the president, saying:

‘‘Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed and have their short-term joy limited. Ours is not about the individual but about nation building, honesty, integrity and character,’’ he said.

The APC presidential candidate, who compared President Buhari to great and courageous leaders like Abraham Lincoln, praised him for remaining focused in the midst of distractions.

He promised that under his presidency, Nigeria will recover from all challenges because of the courage and resilience of its citizens.

Mr Tinubu added that his administration would prioritise agriculture, build the nation’s mineral resources and create wealth for Nigerians.

‘‘We will work hard. We promise you that your children and grandchildren will have no regret about this nation and ourselves,’’ he said.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

