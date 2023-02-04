Twitter owner, Elon Musk, on Friday, announced that the platform will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators.
The move, according to him, takes effect immediately on Friday.
Mr Musk noted that the new revenue-sharing will be open to subscribers of Twitter Blue Verified.
In December last year, the company announced the relaunching of its monthly blue subscription. The initiative was announced a month after the company halted the service just days after its rollout.
The company had earlier in November 2022 announced that the platform would charge users $8 monthly for its blue verification mark.
Days after its rollout, it halted its plans following the emergence of numerous accounts impersonating popular users.
“We’re relaunching TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on the web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” Mr Musk said at the time.
In a tweet on Friday, Mr Musk said, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.
“To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”
In October last year, Mr Musk acquired Twitter after finalising a $44 billion deal. Immediately after acquiring the social media site, he fired the company’s top executives, dissolved the board, and named himself the sole director of the company.
