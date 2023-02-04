The Nigerian government on Friday said it is working towards finding lasting solution to the lingering petrol scarcity across the country.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this while speaking with journalists after an inspection of some filling stations in the central area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday.

In recent months, Nigerian have had a tough time getting petroleum products at filling stations across the country.

The scarcity has persisted despite the government’s repeated claims it had enough petroleum products in stock.

Last Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the constitution of a 14-member steering committee to address the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

On Friday, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), attributed the lingering fuel scarcity in the country to a disruption in the product distribution chain caused by the activities of cross-border smugglers.

However, the agency claimed that there is petrol sufficiency of over 1.6 billion litres as of 26 January both on land and marine.

Despite the government’s position, PREMIUM TIMES’ found that Nigerians have continued to suffer from scarcity of petrol across the country.

A PREMIUM TIMES report detailed how Nigerians have continued to lament the hardship caused by the scarcity of petroleum products across the country as businesses and households that depend on generators for power supply groan in darkness.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor, warned that the scarcity had become a ‘security concern’ and ‘nobody is indispensable’ in bringing a solution to the problem.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Sylva said that Mr Buhari directed that they must ensure that the fuel supply situation is normalised across Nigeria.

He said: “And that is why I have to ensure that we sort out this problem. A lot of things have been done.

“All hands have been on deck, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the NMDPRA, and stakeholders in the supply chain have come together to ensure that the problem is resolved.

“This is not the time for us to apportion blame as the most important thing is that the problem has been resolved and you can see now the queues are no longer there, at least in the FCT we are going around to ensure they have disappeared.”

Mr Sylva argued that the fuel situation in Nigeria “has a lot of ramifications” as the importation of petroleum products is a problem because a lot of people cannot access foreign exchange. He explained further that the fuel situation has nothing to do with politics.

“Anything, including natural disasters like floods, can trigger fuel distribution hindrances because they are natural factors we are not in control of,” he said.

“A lot of the problems that cause fuel scarcity and queues are not within our control. There are also all kinds of people who are ready to take advantage of situations and cause problems by seeking opportunities to make money, hoard and smuggle the product.

“These require the intervention of the security agencies and the recent engagement with them definitely helped.”

In the bid to ensure energy sufficiency, he said the refineries across the country were being rehabilitated and the operation so of modular refineries were being supported.

“We had to take a 20 per cent stake in Dangote Refinery, these are all efforts by the government to ensure the problem is solved permanently,” he said.

The 14-member committee, which was part of the mechanism to address petroleum supply in the country, would be inaugurated next week to address the fuel scarcity concerns, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

