President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family of elder statesman, Dan Suleiman, a retired air commodore, who recently passed on.

Recalling the life and times of the retired military man, President Buhari notes that “the late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, who served as a Military Governor in Plateau State was one soldier that lived the oath, always ready to defend the unity and peace of the country in whatever capacity he found himself.”

President Buhari remarks that after his exit from the Military, the Air Commodore continued to defend Nigerian citizens as an activist, noting that he was one of the founding fathers of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which fought for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993 elections, as well as the return of the country to democratic governance.

READ ALSO:

The president prays that God Almighty will strengthen his family and friends as well as the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), which he once chaired, and repose the soul of the departed.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

