The Federal High Court in Abuja has acceded to Festus Keyamo’s request to serve court documents on Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over a fresh corruption allegation against the former Vice President.

Mr Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, is seeking Atiku’s arrest and prosecution by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies for alleged graft.

Ruling on an exparte application on 1 February, the judge, James Omotosho, asked Mr Keyamo “to serve the originating summons all subsequent processes in this suit on” Atiku “by substituted means.”

In a certified true copy of the order seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr Omotosho ordered the service of the filings on “…any adult staff of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation located at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Beside Access Bank, Wuse 2, Abuja.”

The judge added that the court filings could be served by pasting them “at a conspicuous part of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation office…in Abuja.”

Subsequently, Mr Omotosho adjourned the suit till 7 March for hearing.

Background

On 16 January, Mr Keyamo issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Atiku.

In a petition dated 16 January, the APC PCC spokesperson, asked the anti-graft agencies to arrest Atiku on offences of money laundering, breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

At the end of the expiration of the ultimatum, the minister filed his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling the security agencies to arrest Atiku.

Mr Keyamo premised his suit on the allegations made by Michael Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide to Atiku.

Mr Achimugu, in a series of social media posts, accused Atiku of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud.

According to Mr Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Achimugu’s outburst provides substantial evidence to corroborate his allegations against the PDP presidential candidate and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

As the ultimatum lapsed without any action taken by the anti-graft agencies by 19 January, Mr Keyamo lodged his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling Atiku to surrender himself to the EFCC, ICPC, and CCB for thorough investigations.

The minister also prayed for an order compelling the agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku.

In the suit, Mr Keyamo listed Atiku along with EFCC, ICPC, and CCB as defendants in the case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023.

