The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State on Friday said its governorship campaign will continue despite the Supreme Court judgement nullifying the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

The APC chairperson in the state, Ibrahim El-Sudi, disclosed this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the nomination of Mr Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the APC in Taraba State.

In its judgement, a five-member panel of the court led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.

Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, had on 20 September 2022 nullified Mr Bwacha’s candidature.

But speaking on Friday, Mr El-Sudi said the Supreme Court decision doesn’t stop anything because it is the right of an individual to go to court and the party has exhausted it.

“And the Supreme Court has now ordered that there should be a fresh primary election. As far as litigation is concerned, we are not in control obviously; it is the right of an individual to go to court. It is his right to purchase forms and then contest. The constitution equally gives him the right to go to court and we have no control over that,” he said.

He said the court has said no primary election was held and the party has accepted the judgment.

“We cannot say otherwise. That is the position of the Supreme Court and we are bound by it. There will be a level playing field.

“And obviously, I am not the person to conduct the fresh primary election. It is the National Secretariat that appoints persons to go and conduct such fresh primary elections.

“All I am to do is give them an enabling environment for them to operate smoothly and then come out with a result,” he said.

