Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has promised an upward review of workers’ salaries and pensions if given the mandate in the 25 February election.

Mr Obi said this on Thursday at his presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, the capital city of Kebbi State, pledging to build a new Nigeria devoid of mass poverty and criminalities.

He also promised to invest massively in agriculture to ensure food security and export of agricultural produce to other countries.

“This country is a great country with landmass and courageous people; we can feed ourselves if we truly harness our potential for the better.

” I will also invest heavily in education and ensure that unemployment becomes history in this country as our youth will be gainfully engaged in empowerment programmes,” he said.

Mr Obi also promised to address security challenges bedevilling the country, especially the North.

“This year’s election is different as it is based on competence for I and my running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to bring the glory of the country with commitment.

“We can’t do it without your support by given us mandate; in that we will build a new Nigeria but with your support, ” he said.

Also speaking, the state LP governorship candidate, Gambo Paul-Tashe, urged the people to vote for LP, promising that they would never regret their decision and voting.

“I urge you to also collect your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and hold them tight because they are your weapon to choose your right candidates and give mandate to LP candidates at all levels,” he said.

(NAN).

