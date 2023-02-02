The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved about N4 billion for the execution of three projects across the nation.

The amount would cover the construction of Senate Buildings at Osun State University, Osogbo, and Federal University, Lokoja, as well as the erection of a radio antenna for the National Commission for Nomadic Education.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

He gave the breakdown of the approval for construction of the Senate Building in Osun State University, Osogbo, at a cost of N2,134,686,307.88 billion with the completion period of 76 weeks awarded to WAZLAF Engineering Limited.

The second one, according to him, is the construction of another Senate Building at the Federal University, Lokoja, at the cost of N1,607,471,754.77 billion with a completion period of 50 weeks.

He said N336,745, 631.70 was also approved for the erection of a radio antenna for the National Commission for Nomadic Education – 50 kilowatt AM radio, awarded to ECALPEMOS Technologies Limited, with a completion period of 14 weeks.

The last memo approved was for the takeover of David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi, by the federal government.

“What we brought in the memo is for the council to ratify the agreement that has been entered between the Ebonyi State Government and the Federal Government.

”And then to approve the renaming of the university from David Umahi University of Medical Sciences to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences.

”And to approve a draft bill, which has been written, and then to approve the transmittal of this bill to the National Assembly for enactment into an Act.

”This brought the total approval for the four memoranda presented by the minister of education to the Council to N4,078,903,692 billion.”

Also, the council approved a memorandum presented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, on behalf of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, a parastatal under the ministry.

The minister disclosed that the council approved N1.8 billion for the construction of a Package Sewage System (PSS) for the authority’s head office within the Liberty Free Zone in Akwa Ibom, with a completion period of 10 months, without variation.

The minister said that as part of the responsibility of regulating and attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into the country, the ministry was supervising certain oil and gas-free zones in the country.

According to him, one of the free zones is the Liberty Free Zone in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

