A senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibikunle Amosun, has publicly declared his support for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, in Ogun State.

Mr Amosun, who is the current senator for Ogun central district, is the immediate past governor of the state.

In 2019, he had also backed another party’s candidate after Dapo Abiodun defeated his preferred aspirant in the APC primaries.

Governor Abiodun is seeking reelection on the ticket of the APC but Mr Amosun has again refused to back him.

The candidate the former governor backed in 2019, Adekunle Akinlade, is now the running mate to Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But Mr Amosun has this time endorsed Mr Otegbeye and announced the decision during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

He attended the campaign flag-off rally of the ADC candidate at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

He said although he will campaign and vote for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, he will work against Mr Abiodun in favour of Mr Otegbeye.

The senator stepped down for Mr Tinubu at the 6- 8 June 2022 national convention of the APC.

More to follow.

