The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the rumour of an alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Kano on Monday.

Mr Buhari had visited the state on the invitation of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, to help commission some projects which the state government executed.

During the visit, however, the PDP through its national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a press statement on Monday, alleged that some miscreants, allegedly sponsored by the APC, attacked Mr Buhari.

The statement blamed Mr Ganduje and the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, for being the masterminds of the alleged attack.

The statement noted that “the organized attack on the person of the President is outrightly treasonable and sacrilegious on our national sovereignty which must be condemned by all.”

APC PCC chides PDP, says party’s drowning

In a swift reaction to the PDP’s statement, the APC PCC noted that the alleged attack on the President in Kano is a product of the PDP’s spokesperson’s imagination.

The campaign council in a statement signed by its director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday called on Nigerians to “disregard this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality and suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation.”

The statement noted that the PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat – but sink it will.

Read the full statement below:

RE – ATTACK ON PRESIDENT BUHARI IN KANO

We’re not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being peddled by the Peoples Democratic Party since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling Presidential Campaign.

This invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary, one Debo Ologunagba..

Nigerians should disregard this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality and suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation.

Just as it has been masterminding fake news against the APC presidential candidate and trying vainly to cause disharmony in the APC family, we believe the party may have planned to embarrass President Buhari in Kano and then put the blame on host Governor Ganduje and Tinubu.

This is because PDP has of recent morphed from being a Buhari virulent critc to strangely becoming a Buhari spokesperson ! The last time it issued a self-serving misinterpretation of Asíwájú’s statement in Abeokuta as an attack on President Buhari.

It should be quite obvious to Nigerians that the knowledge of impending defeat of PDP at the coming presidential poll has pushed the party and its candidate into frenzied hallucinatory mode of mindless, ridiculous, ludicrous litany of lies and fabrications against APC and its candidate.

The PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat – but sink it will.

We believe Nigerians are not taken in by the jejune antics.

The PDP now runs the most unethical, pernicious and inelegant, abusive, obtrusive and nationally divisive campaign in the history of electioneering in Nigeria.

The other day it was the PDP candidate Atiku who, out of frustration, stated publicly that the north must not vote anybody outside the region. It’s the same trend that characterizes the PDP campaign ever since.

That surely is a sign of defeat, and readiness to sacrifice the unity of this country on the alter of unbridled inordinate ambition.

Nigerians are wiser and would never allow PDP centrifugal forces to take our nation down with it . All men and women of good conscience should rise up and use their votes to send PDP and its band of desperados to the dustbin of history where they rightfully belong.

Contrary to PDP fabrication, President Buhari was warmly received in Kano State today by the good people and government of the state where he commissioned eight hugely impactful projects including overhead bridge with underpass and a cancer centre.

On Sunday, we alerted the nation to the plot by PDP to orchestrate and execute many evil plans to defame, ridicule and delegitimise President Muhammadu Buhari and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerians of goodwill would have seen by now that we didn’t raise false alarm in our statement issued on 29 January , 2023 where we detailed the evil machinations of PDP and their hirelings.

Only the evil mind of PDP could conceive an attack on a President of Nigeria.

It is not impossible that PDP through its paid agents would organise miscreants to stage-manage an attack. But we are sure the security agencies are capable of foiling any planned attack on the President and anyone who is caught in such unholy plot now or in the future will have himself or herself to blame.

We call on the security agencies especially the Police and Department of State Services to immediately arrest PDP National Publicity Secretary for interrogation over this imaginary attack.

Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media & Publicity

APC Presidential Campaign Council

January 30, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

