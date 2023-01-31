The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Ayodele Subair, has been named the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award in Lagos.

The award is an annual ceremony organised by Vanguard to honour and celebrate eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in the private and public sectors.

This year, the ceremony was chaired by Access Bank chairman, Ajoritsedere Awosika, and was attended by governors, heads of parastatals and prominent businessmen.

According to the organisers, the LIRS boss, Mr Subair, was conferred with the special award in recognition of his outstanding performance in the Lagos state revenue service within the last seven years of being in office.

Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Mr Subair appreciated the organisers for finding him worthy of the award.

“I must thank the chairman and management of Vanguard Newspapers. They’ve been there as the vanguard leading the way in developments and new ideas for many years. To be on top is not very easy. They are one of the best newspaper organisations in Nigeria. I say kudos to them,”a statement issued by the LIRS management quoted him saying.

“I feel very proud about our achievements at LIRS. It’s not just about me. It is about LIRS, the management, the directors, and the staff, including most importantly, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his immense support and encouragement. Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Judiciary and all stakeholders that have contributed to our success.”

READ ALSO:

The LIRS chairman said the award had thrown the agency up for more good work and that the agency is happy to be contributing to the development of Lagos State and humanity.

“Without mobilisation of funds, there can’t be any meaningful development,” Mr Subair said.

Mr Subair bagged a Bachelor of Arts and Master’s in Economics and Business administration from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and the University of Lagos respectively.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria ( BRIPAN).

According to the statement, before Mr Subair’s appointment in 2016, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by the LIRS, stood at about N240 billion. But under his watch, revenue rose to N427 billion, nearly doubling the initial revenue at the start of his tenure.

It said Mr Subair also introduced various innovative measures to shove up the tax revolution in Lagos State, which included the introduction of e-Tax, which has resulted in a faster turn-around time for tax processes, improved transparency, and increased taxpayer self-service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

