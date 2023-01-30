The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, said they have busted a criminal hideout in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the leader of an armed robbery gang was arrested during the operation.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation was carried out on Friday following receipt of information about criminal activities in the area.

The police spokesperson said the operatives intercepted the suspects at Diamond Estate Axis along Onitsha-Enugu Road in the state.

He said the suspected robbers were known for perpetrating “heinous crimes within Enugu metropolis and environ under the nebulous name of ‘unknown gunmen,’” a tag usually given to hoodlums behind insecurity in the South-east.

The police said the arrested leader of the gang, Chinenye Nwadike, 32, hails from Mbaitoli in Imo State, but resides in Ndiagha, Amechi-Uwani, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Others (gang members) escaped with bullet wounds,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The police spokesperson said the operatives recovered a yellow-coloured tricycle used by the suspects which was earlier snatched by the gang at gunpoint in the evening of the same Friday in the community.

Two assault rifles, one English-made pump action gun, a locally fabricated pump action gun, one double-barrelled gun and 349 live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

Others are: 25 live cartridges, one sledge hammer, one battle axe head, four machetes, two bottles of perfume and objects suspected to be charms.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has commended the operatives for acting on the crime prevention measures of the police to actualise operational breakthrough, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani charged the operatives to remain resolute and ensure that they track down the fleeing members of the gang.

The police commissioner urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to assist the police with information needed to clamp down on criminals in the state.

