The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umo Eno, and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akanimo Udofia, have withdrawn their participation in the political debate for the forthcoming election in the state.

The debate, which is organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, is going on at the moment in Uyo.

The Chairperson of the organising committee, Aniekan Udofia, informed the audience that the two candidates, Messrs Eno and Udofia, have withdrawn from the debate.

“This morning, after a firm confirmation from the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, we received a letter addressed to the NUJ chairman stating his withdrawal from the debate,” Mr Udofia said.

“Again, this afternoon, while we were also preparing for the debate, the committee had met with the APC gubernatorial candidate, Obong Akan Udofia, and he said he is indisposed and not feeling too good, so he will not be at the debate.”

Five candidates participating in the debate are John Akpanudoehehe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party; Iboro Otu, the African Action Congress; Ezekiel Nya-Etok, the African Democratic Congress; Ekere Essien, the Action Democratic Party; and Bassey Albert, the Young Progressives Party, who is joining via zoom.

The NUJ Chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Amos Etuk, said in his opening remarks that the debate was “evening of history” in the 35-year-old state.

He thanked the participating candidates, saying the debate would help Akwa Ibom people to make informed choices.

“Nigerian media, especially in Akwa Ibom State, will continue to set agenda for good governance and hold the government accountable,” Mr Etuk said

