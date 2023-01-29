The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC has commended the CBN for extending the deadline for the deposit of old naira notes.

The apex bank announced the extension from the initial 31 January to 10 February after the bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Daura, Katsina where he is on a working visit.

Before the extension, Nigerians had expressed difficulty in getting the new notes despite the repeated claims of Mr Emefiele that the commercial banks had enough of the new notes to meet customers’ demand.

A press statement on Sunday signed by Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity APC PCC, praised the CBN and Mr Emefiele for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians across the country from getting the new notes via ATMs and over the counter from Banks, many Nigerians especially requested an extension of the 31 January deadline

“We welcome the 10-day extension of the deadline and the additional seven days of grace, a part of the statement read, noting that the new “window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

The statement also commended President Buhari for approving the extension, and for his leadership and statesmanship.

“In the same vein, we praise our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his forthrightness in addressing the concerns of Nigerians at his campaign rally in Abeokuta last week.

“Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.

“Asiwaju showed leadership and compassion for the welfare of Nigerians, at the most appropriate time,” the statement noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

