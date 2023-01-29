The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has promised to reduce the rate of poverty in Nigeria and provide more opportunities for the youth when elected.

Mr Adebayo, who was represented by his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Buhari, said this during a visit to the Ogunsua of Modakeke of Ile Ife, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Ajibise Ogo 1.

According to a statement by the Adebayo Presidential Campaign Organisation in Abuja, he said that the SDP was inspired by Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution which states that sovereignty belongs to the people.

He said that the leadership was therefore set up by the people and its job is to look out for the welfare of the people.

He said one of the major problems facing the country was poverty all over the place in spite of its abundant blessings of material and human resources.

Mr Adebayo said that in certain parts of the country, some people have no food to eat to the extent of picking the leftover in the dustbins to feed their children.

“If you go around some areas at night, you’ll see some people sleeping everywhere on the streets, no shelter.

“If you go to the hospitals, patients are all over on the floor, no bed, only one doctor with thousands of patients.

“Nigerians do not deserve this. Nigeria is a blessed country. We have resources, we have professionals, If we can put our house together, all of these things we are seeing, we’ll not be seeing them,” he added.

Mr Adebayo said that the previous administration had failed to improve the welfare of ordinary citizens, adding that the SDP was in the race to make things better for Nigerians.

“We are here to assure you of all the plans that we have set out, even when we get there we’re going to achieve them. We know it’s going to be difficult but we will achieve them by the grace of God.”

Mr Adebayo gave the assurance that Nigerian youth would have a lot to benefit from the party because they believe the youth are the ones making great achievements for Nigeria.

In his remarks, Mr Toriola commended the plan and vision of Mr Adebayo for the country.

“I must say that I am touched by your plan and your vision, so I pray that God will help you to accomplish your race.”

The royal father prayed for the SDP presidential candidate and his campaign team.

The campaign team comprised National Secretary of SDP, Olu Agunloye; National Vice chairman South West, Silas Alani; Director of Protocol, Godwin Osigbeme; Director of Finance, Ugochukwu Uba; and Femi Olufumilade.

(NAN)

