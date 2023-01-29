Accord Party on Saturday in Lagos inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The party also handed over its victory flag to its presidential candidate, Christopher Imumolen.

While receiving the flag, Mr Imumolen said that Nigeria needs a visionary leader.

He said that the country was blessed and needs a leader that would rescue it.

“With a visionary leader, the youths who make up 70 per cent of the electorate will begin to have aspirations again.

“There is a need for a leader that would give the citizens a bright future and prepare them for “the great harvest.

“Nigerians should begin to think of a new leader who has demonstrated selflessness and passion for the people,’’ he advised.

Mr Imumolen said that many had benefitted from his scholarship programme while farmers had been empowered and women would also be empowered.

The National Chairman of the party, Mohammed Nalado, said that the party wanted to bring a positive change in the country.

He urged the electorate to ignore some people parading themselves as Accord Party officials.

He described them as impostors who had seen that the party was growing fast.

According to him, Mr Imumolen is the party’s presidential candidate recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The national chairman said that the PCC members were people of integrity who were loyal to the party and would deliver on their mandate.

The vice presidential candidate, Bala Maru, said that Accord Party would provide employment opportunities for the youth if elected.

Mr Maru said that the youth would be empowered by providing trading platforms they could use to earn income.

(NAN)

