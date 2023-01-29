The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has accused unnamed individuals and entities of attempts to malign the leadership of the agency over its “refusal to succumb to frivolous requests.”

The agency said the unnamed individuals and groups are those who have sought different forms of ‘unholy’ sponsorship from TETFund, which it said is in violation of the agency’s mandate.

This alert is contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi.

Mr Oniyangi claimed that these individuals are already writing petitions and carrying out demonstrations against the Executive Secretary of the agency, Sonny Echono.

“The plots reveal that these individuals and groups who seek all forms of unholy sponsorship, support and patronage from the Fund have in continuation of their campaign of calumny resorted to carrying out demonstrations and writing of frivolous petitions against the Executive Secretary, over his continued stand not to compromise his office,” the spokesperson wrote.

The agency, therefore, called on stakeholders and the general public to do away with smear campaigns that may arise from the disgruntled individuals or groups.

“While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the public to avoid attendant distractions that may arise.

“The Management of TETFund is cognizant of the increasing confidence being reposed in the Fund by critical stakeholders and indeed the general public, as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery; and would not under any circumstance betray public trust.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to reassure our stakeholders and the general public that TETFund is being run with a deep sense of responsibility. The Executive Secretary remains committed to providing quality, accountable and exemplary leadership and will not be distracted in any way whatsoever, by any mischievous plot,” the agency wrote.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

