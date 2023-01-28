The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension slammed on two of its members in Ekiti State, Funso Ayeni and Ajayi Samuel.

This is contained in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said that the action was sequel to the adoption of the report of the disciplinary committee of the party, which recommended the lifting of the suspension.

“By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Ayeni and Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general election are fully restored.

READ ALSO:

“The NWC urged all members, supporters and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election,” he said.

The NWC had on 20 January approved the suspension of Messrs Ayeni and Samuel as well as Oluwajomiloju Fayose, son of former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, Chimaroke Nnamani, the senator for Enugu East Senatorial District and Chris Ogbu.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

