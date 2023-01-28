Nigeria’s permanent mission to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last week commissioned a new chancery building.

The Mission is one of the 110 Nigerian Diplomatic Missions and was established in compliance with the provisions of the ECOWAS 2010 Supplementary Act which mandates all Member States to accredit a Permanent Representative.

Musa Nuhu, Nigeria’s permanent ambassador to ECOWAS, said the mission is unique as it is located in Nigeria and not abroad and serves as a link between Nigeria and the ECOWAS.

He described acquiring the building as a giant stride compared to leasing a building which is commonplace with most Nigerian missions abroad.

According to Mr Nuhu, “given Nigeria’s leadership role in the sub-region, the Mission is considered critical for the articulation and advancement of Nigeria’s positions and engagement with other West African Member States and Community Institutions.”

In attendance was Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama, ECOWAS Commission President Alieu Touray, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs Satou Sarr, and other members of the ECOWAS diplomatic community.

About Nigeria’s permanent mission to ECOWAS

The Permanent Mission of Nigeria to ECOWAS was established with the approval of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in 2012.

Since its inception, the mission has been headed by three substantive ambassadors, namely: Sunday Omoigiade, the pioneer Permanent Representative, Babatunde Nurudeen, the immediate past Permanent Representative, and Musa Nuhu, the incumbent Permanent Representative.

The mission serves as a think tank, making recommendations to the Nigerian government, which invariably shapes the policies of ECOWAS.

It performs several functions which include, representing Nigeria in ECOWAS events and forums, and providing technical support for Nigeria’s participation in all ECOWAS conferences and meetings.

The mission also facilitates the implementation of ECOWAS Protocols and programmes in Nigeria and coordinates the articulation of Nigeria’s position in ECOWAS activities and Nigeria’s participation in ECOWAS Statutory Meetings.

Other roles include ensuring that Nigerian businesses carrying out business under the ECOWAS schemes and mechanisms in the sub-region are protected; assist Nigerians seeking access to ECOWAS, including Nigerian consulting firms/academia/institutions amongst others.

