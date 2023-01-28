The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the immediate past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

A three-person election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, ruled that Mr Oyetola is the duly elected governor of the state and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to him.

The tribunal declared the result that produced Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor as null and void.

A minority judgement, however, upheld the mandate of Mr Adeleke who has vowed to appeal the judgement giving victory in the 16 July 2022 election to Mr Oyetola.

Pending the determination of the appeal at the higher courts, Mr Adeleke remains the governor of the state.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Oyetola, Mr Tinubu said his victory was deserving, describing it as a “triumph of courage and perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun State under the leadership of Oyetola.”

The presidential candidate of the APC said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

“I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much deserved victory at the Election Tribunal today. It is the victory of light over darkness. A triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

“The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership. But today, the Tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party.

“I am confident that the good work you championed that was momentarily paused will soon resume and Osun people will be happy again.

And together we can renew their hope of shared prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has appealed to his supporters to remain calm and be law-abiding, saying he will retrieve his mandate via the higher courts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

