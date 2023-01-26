The average price of refilling a five-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas rose by 27 per cent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch” for December 2022 released on Thursday.

The NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.36 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N4,549 recorded in November 2022 to N4,565 in December 2022.

But the price rose by 27 per cent from N3,594 when compared between December 2021 and December 2022.

The report said Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5 kg cooking gas at N4,950, followed by Adamawa at N4,933, and Plateau at N4,917.

It added that Anambra recorded the lowest price at N4,182, followed by Abia and Rivers at N4,196 and N4,207, respectively.

The report said the North-central recorded the highest average retail price at N4,841, followed by the North-East at N4,594, while the South-East recorded the lowest at N4,386.

Sizes

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 0.67 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N10,180 in November 2022 to N10,248 in December 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 39.78 per cent from N7,332.04 in December 2021,” it said.

On state profile analysis, Benue recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N11,250, followed by Cross River at N10,892 and Ebonyi at N10,753.

The lowest average price was recorded in Yobe at N9,500, followed by Zamfara and Gombe at N9,706 and N9,750, respectively.

“The South-south recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N10,527.09, followed by the South-East at N10,468.04, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N9,801.59,” it said.

