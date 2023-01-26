An early morning fire erupted at a three-storey building at the popular Balogun Market in the Lagos Island area of Lagos on Thursday.

The cause of the fire could not be “immediately ascertained,” Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Management Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said in a statement.

He said the agency received a distress call around 1 a.m.

“The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a fire outbreak involving some shops in the ground floor of a three storey building was encountered,” the statement reads.

“The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Fortunately no casualty was involved in the incident.

“The Agency’s response team alongside two Lagos State fire service trucks, two LRU fire trucks and Police are presently at the incident working together to subdue the inferno.”

