An early morning fire erupted at a three-storey building at the popular Balogun Market in the Lagos Island area of Lagos on Thursday.
The cause of the fire could not be “immediately ascertained,” Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Management Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said in a statement.
He said the agency received a distress call around 1 a.m.
“The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a fire outbreak involving some shops in the ground floor of a three storey building was encountered,” the statement reads.
READ ALSO: Midnight fire razes Ife market again
“The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Fortunately no casualty was involved in the incident.
“The Agency’s response team alongside two Lagos State fire service trucks, two LRU fire trucks and Police are presently at the incident working together to subdue the inferno.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999