President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced a two-day official visit to Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

During the visit, Mr Buhari would commission some projects and inspect others executed by the administration of Governor Aminu Masari.

Some projects ready for commissioning include Kofar-Kaura and Kofar-Kwaya underpass, Katsina Revenue House, among others.

He would also inspect some ongoing projects within the state capital, Katsina.

Mr Buhari would also commission some schools, hospitals and roads outside the state capital during the second day of the visit.

According to the Government House itinerary, the president would also inaugurate the new Darma Rice Mills, established by the Katsina-based business mogul, Dahiru Barau-Mangal.

NAN reports that security personnel have been stationed around Katsina, especially along the routes the president would follow and the project sites.

The police had since announced a temporary closure of some roads on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 12 noon.

The roads include IBB-Kofar Kaura, Steel Rolling Mills-Liyafa roundabout, Al-qalam University roundabout to Kofar-Kaura.

(NAN)

