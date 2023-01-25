A woman and her daughter, who are members of the Baptist Church in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, have been reportedly kidnapped.

Five members of the church were kidnapped last week in Iwo, also in Osun State.

The latest victims, Olayinka Kayode and her daughter, whose name was not disclosed, were abducted on Tuesday on Otaefun/Kobongboe road around 6 p.m. after they left their shop for their home.

The church’s spokesperson, Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, said Mrs Kayode is a teacher attached to the church’s teenagers’ ministry.

Mr Fagbohungbe said the kidnappers have contacted the family of the victims and demanded N5 million for their release. He said the kidnappers also demanded that the ransom be paid into the bank account of one of the victims.

“Engr. Kayode Abayomi, the husband, has since been reached by the kidnappers who are requesting that Five Million Naira ransom be transferred to them through the account of his wife in their custody; 2063668027 United Bank of Africa (UBA) Olayinka Tosin Kayode,” the church spokesperson said.

The church, however, solicited the support of members of the public for the release of the victims.

“We solicit the continued prayers and support of all and sundry while we believe in God Almighty that Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child will regain their freedom and be reunited with their family and the Church of God soon.”

Two weeks ago, kidnappers abducted Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, who are also members of the Baptist Church, in Iwo.

The kidnappers contacted their family members and demanded N10 million as ransom.

The ransom was negotiated down to N6 million but the kidnappers also abducted three members of the church sent to deliver the ransom at a location in Kogi State. They were released after the payment of the N10 million that the kidnappers initially demanded as the ransom.

But Mr Fagbohungbe argued that the kidnapping of members of the church in different parts of the state was coincidental and not that members of the church are being targeted by kidnappers.

“I will not want to assume or conclude that the Baptist Church is the target of these criminals. I think it is only coincidental that another kidnapping case affecting a Baptist member is happening after a week when some of our members were earlier kidnapped in the Iwo axis. Criminality of any form, particularly Kidnapping, is not a respecter of the Church one attends, it is only a sheer coincidence that the Baptist Church has had this nasty experience twice within a week which you will agree with me is very unfortunate,” he told our reporter.

