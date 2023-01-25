St Antony’s College in the University of Oxford, United Kingdom has invited applications for the Ladipo Adamolekun Postdoctoral Fellowship.

The university opened the fellowship recently to promote Research Excellence on Public Administration in Nigeria.

It disclosed this in an announcement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

It said the fellowship is “open to those who have been awarded their PhD at a Nigerian university to prepare publications based on their dissertation which should be focused on the study of public administration in Nigeria.

“Applicants must have been awarded their doctorates after 1 August 2020 or expect to have been awarded their doctorate by 1 March, 2023. (The successful candidate must have completed their doctorates by the time they take up their Fellowship.)

“It is open to those pursuing both academic and non-academic careers.

“The Postdoctoral Fellow will spend between 8 to 10 weeks in the Spring Term (mid-January to mid-March) in 2024 at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford.

“The award will enable the Fellow to present and discuss their research,

interact with the College’s Area Studies Centres, exchange ideas, and take part in and contribute to the rich diversity of the academic and social community of St Antony’s.

“The Postdoctoral Fellowship covers international travel, accommodation and living costs and provides full access to the University and the College’s libraries and other research facilities.

“The Fellow will be assigned a mentor to make sure that they can make the most of their time in Oxford.

Applications

“The Postdoctoral Fellow will be selected in Spring 2023 to take up their position in Spring 2024.

“Applications should include a covering letter, a curriculum vitae (not to exceed two pages), an outline of the doctoral dissertation (not to exceed two pages), and the names and contact details of two referees, at least one of whom should be an academic referee.

“Shortlisted applicants will subsequently be invited to submit samples of their work.

“Applications should be sent (by email only) to warden@sant.ox.ac.uk. The deadline for applications is 23:59 (UK time), Monday 20 February 2023.”

