The Katsina State government has approved N500 million to mobilise people from local governments across the state to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The approval was conveyed in a letter signed by Yahuza Ibrahim for the permanent secretary, Government House and dated 19, January, 2023.

The money, according to the letter, would be used to mobilise people to welcome the president who will be visiting the state from 26 to 27 of this month.

“I am directed to refer to your letter No. S/MLGCA/GEN/259/C/IV of 17″ January, 2023 and to convey the approval of His Excellency, the Governor for the release of N14,695,588.00 to each of the 34 LGCs totalling N499,650,000.00 (Four Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from the available balance of the 34 LGCs in the Local Government Joint Account to enable the LGCs to cater for adequate and effective mobilisation of citizens to receive Mr. President during an official visit to Katsina State from 26 to 27 January, 2023,” the letter read.

“Attached herewith is a photocopy of the approval for your guidance. This letter is copied to the Accountant General, Ministry of Finance and Auditor General for Local Government for awareness, please.”

While it was not stated what Mr Buhari would be doing in Katsina for the two days, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that he may commission some projects including an underpass on Kofar Kaura and a fly over at Kofar Kwaya constructed by Governor Aminu Masari.

The spokesperson for the Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs Ministry, Abdurahman Sama’ila, promised to check the authenticity of the letter before he responded to this reporter. He has not done that as of the time of filing this report.

The director general, new media at the government house, Al Amin Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES on the letter.

Abuse of funds

A cvil society organisation activist in the state said the use of taxpayers money to welcome the president is an abuse of public fund.

Abdurahman Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the state said the money should, instead, be used to provide basic amenities to the people.

“This is one of the ways through which LGA funds are siphoned. It is a case of high level corruption and squandermania. It is unfortunate for a state like Katsina where children receive education on bare floor, access to health care is poor due to shortage of human resources and medical equipments, portable water is inaccessible to many communities and many more social shortfalls, to withdraw such a stupendous amount in the name of entertainment for presidential visit.

READ ALSO:

“This money, if properly utilised, is enough to pay one year allowances for over 4,000 casual workers in the state, provide 500 communities with potable drinking water or fabricate 50,000 desks for our students to learn in a more conducive atmosphere.

“After all, this has clearly showed us that all what the government has been saying about LGAs inability to pay their workers salaries due to insufficient funds, is not true,” Mr Abdullahi said.

