A day after winning a major political victory through the court, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio says he has forgiven those behind his political travails.

Mr Akpabio stated this on Sunday at a thanksgiving Mass at St. Lucy Catholic Church in his country home, Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

The mass was organised to celebrate the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Mr Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the 2023 election in the Akwa Ibom North-west District.

Mr Akpabio and a retired deputy inspector general of police, Udom Ekpoudom, had been engaged in a protracted battle over who should be the candidate of the APC for the district.

Mr Ekpoudom won the initial primary election of the party monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr Akpabio had an interest in contesting Nigeria’s presidential election but stepped down for Bola Tinubu in the middle of the APC presidential primary in June last year. Thereafter, a faction of the APC in Akwa Ibom hurriedly organised another senatorial primary in Akwa Ibom North-west where Mr Akpabio was announced as the winner.

The APC forwarded Mr Akpabio’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the senate candidate for the district but the Commission rejected it on the grounds it did not monitor the primary.

Mr Akpabio challenged INEC’s action at a Federal High Court and got a judgment in his favour – the electoral body was ordered to accept the former minister’s name as the senate candidate.

His rival, Mr Ekpoudom went to the Court of Appeal and secured a nullification of the judgment of the lower court.

Dissatisfied with the appellate court judgment, Mr Akpabio filed an appeal at the Supreme Court which on Friday overturned the appellate court judgment in his favour.

‘I’ve forgiven all’

Speaking on his political travail, the former governor of Akwa Ibom said he bore no grudge against anyone over what he went through. “I have decided to forgive all,” he said.

Mr Akpabio’s comment is contained in a statement posted on Facebook by his media aide, Jackson Udom.

Mr Akpabio, who was at the church service with his wife, Unoma, and several of his supporters, thanked God for seeing him through in his quest to become the APC candidate.

He told the congregation that this was his second thanksgiving after the apex court judgment.

“I stand before you all today, to return thanks, honour and praises to God almighty for our victory at the Supreme Court. When all hopes appeared gone, our Lord came through for me and that is why I have come to return all thanks to Him because he alone is worthy to be praised.

“When the judgement was delivered on Friday, I left my house in Abuja to the church to thank Him for the victory. On my arrival today (Sunday) I decided to make God’s presence my first port of call, not for anything but to tell Him I am grateful for His favour and blessings to me,” Mr Akpabio said.

Mr Akpabio was elected senator in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He later defected to the APC in 2018, where he contested for a second term in 2019 but was defeated by the PDP candidate, Christopher Ekpenyong, who is a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom.

Mr Akpabio’s major rival in the senatorial election is his former political ally, Emmanuel Enoidem, who is a candidate of the PDP.

