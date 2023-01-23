The police have confirmed a fresh case of abduction in Iwo, Osun State.

Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man were abducted in their farm in Ologun area of the town Friday evening, the agency said.

The victims are of the Fulani ethnic stock.

The police said thy were working with local hunters on a search for the victims and their kidnappers.

One of the hunters, who requested not to be named, told our reporter that the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family and demanded a N5 million ransom.

He said the kidnappers had probably missed their original target, a UK-based Nigerian businessman who owns a farm in the area.

“Those that were kidnapped are Fulani people, they were in the farm when the kidnappers arrived. Actually, they were not the kidnappers’ target, they abducted them when they didn’t meet their main target. Their target is based in the UK but he has a farm in that area. Maybe they didn’t get the information, although, the parents of those Fulani people are also wealthy,” the hunter said.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom but it seems those kidnappers just started the business because they are young people,” he added.

“According to the information reaching us, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of five million naira.”

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the abduction.

Mrs Opalola said one Hamidat Ibraheem reported the case to the police.

“The gunmen abducted Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man. Our officers, hunters and other local security agencies are combing the forest to rescue the victims.”

Two weeks ago, two farmers who are members of Baptist Church in Iwo, were also kidnapped while returning from their farms in Ileogbo, Osun State.

Their abductors demanded N10 million ransom for their release.

Three people selected by the church to deliver the ransom at a location in Kogi State were also abducted by the kidnappers.

The five victims have however been released after a total ransom of N10 million was paid.

