The Lagos State University (LASU) has denied reports suggesting that it would soon release an admission list based on a family relationship with members of management and staff of the institution.

In a statement on its social media handles, the university described as false, social media posts linking it to another admission list of candidates who may share relationships with workers of the university.

The statement added that the information in circulation suggested that the list would contain those candidates “whose parents/guardian work in LASU as staff or those who have a slot from one lecturer or the other in LASU”.

Denial

LASU said no such information emanated from the school and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“Our attention has been drawn to a post on the 2022/2023 Admission Exercise going viral on some unrecognised social media platforms to the effect that *”the next batch of Admission list to be released will be biological list i.e Those whose parents/Guardian works in LASU as staff or those who have a slot from one lecturer or the other in LASU”,” it said in a statement.

Fear

But candidates are worried over what they described as the delay in the release of the final admission list. The delay, they said, has not permitted them to decide on whether to obtain another UTME form or not.

Every year, all Nigerian students seeking admission to tertiary institutions take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB). When they fail to secure admission, they retake the test again in the following year as the validity of the result is only for one year.

While the registration for this year’s UTME ends in three weeks, some candidates are yet to know their fate as regards admission.

Meanwhile, in reply to the university’s tweet, some admission seekers urged the institution to release the final admission list before the UTME registration ends.

A Twitter user @limaoscar123 said: “Kindly release all the lists, empathise with parents and candidates let them know if they are admitted or not, JAMB has started selling forms stop frustrating people.”

Another user, Abiodun Elijah (@barristerabey) tweeted: “Why is it taking forever to release your admission lists?? In no time, JAMB will announce the closure of the sale of forms.”

Assurance

Meanwhile, a university official who does not want to be quoted told PREMIUM TIMES that all the lists of admitted candidates have been submitted to JAMB for approval and onward upload to the body’s Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) portal.

The source, who assured of justice and fairness in the process, said the pressure from applicants has increased “since LASU does not embark on strike and the atmosphere has remained peaceful for more than six years now.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

