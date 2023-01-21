The Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, Najatu Muhammad, has quit partisan politics.

Ms Muhammad announced her decision in a letter dated 19 January and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

She stated that she is resigning from partisan politics due to lack of ideological differences among political parties.

Ms Muhammad said recent developments in the political space made it impossible for her to continue partisan politics.

The letter reads, “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you (Mr Adamu) to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics. Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them.”

Ms Muhammad said she would rather support candidates at a personal level instead of through a political party.

READ ALSO:

“What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself. I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps,” the letter reads.

In 2016, Ms Muhammad, a very vocal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, rejected her appointment as chairperson of the Governing Council of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

