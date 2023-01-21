Kidnappers have released the remaining two members of Baptist Church in Iwo, Osun State that they abducted.

Five of the church members were abducted but three were released on Wednesday after the payment of a N6 million ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how two of the victims were abducted while returning from their farms around Ileogbo area in the state and how the three others were abducted when they went to deliver ransom to the kidnappers in a location around Kogi State.

The President of Osun Baptist Conference, Paul Kolawole, and Chairman of Osun Baptist Conference, Sunday Ogundijo, announced the freedom of the two remaining church members in a statement they jointly signed on Friday.

They said the church members were released from captivity following payment of N10 million.

“It is interesting to inform Your Excellency that we highly value your timely intervention more especially in the given of your executive order and other measures taken to fast-track the rescue process,” the statement said.

“It is interesting to inform Your Excellency that two people were released on the 17th, while the last two were just released today Friday 20th January, 2023 even though with cumulative payment of ransoms of N10 million.

“We will appreciate it if Your Excellency will grant us an audience by giving us a day to bring the four victims to you in order to show our sense of appreciation. It will also enable us as a Conference to felicitate with you on your successful ascension as the Executive Governor of our state,” they said.

“On behalf of the Osun Baptist Conference, the Nigerian Baptist Convention, and the entire Iwo Baptist Community, I write to sincerely appreciate your Excellency on the vital roles you played towards the rescue of four of our people who were kidnapped between January 11th and 16th 2023.”

