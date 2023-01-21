The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the Executive Committee of its Ekiti State chapter.

The party also constituted a caretaker committee to run the party in the state.

This was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party dissolved the Ekiti exco following recent developments in the chapter. He did not elaborate on this.

He, however, explained that the decision was taken “after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

The spokesperson also said the party approved the appointment of Sadiq Obanoyen, an architect, as the chairman of the caretaker committee.

The statement announcing the dissolution occurred same day that the party suspended some members of the Ekiti chapter including John Fayose, son of the former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the suspensions including that of other leaders of the PDP outside Ekiti State such as ex-Enugu governor Chimaroke Nnamani.

Read Friday’s full statement below.

January 20, 2023

Press Statement

PDP Dissolves Ekiti State Executive Committee, Sets Up Caretaker Committee.

Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In its place the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

