The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the nomination of Kabir Jega as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Jega-Aliero-Gwandu Federal Constituency of Kebbi State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The court ordered that he be replaced with Mohammed Jega as the authentic candidate of the APC.

In the lead judgement of a panel of justices delivered by Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by APC in support of Kabir Jega’s nomination.

The party had nominated Kabir Jega to the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the House of Representatives seat for the 25 February election.

But the Supreme Court in its Friday decision declared Mohammed Jega as the winner of the lawful primary election conducted by APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) on 27 May 2022.

The court dismissed the purported nomination of Kabir Jega, who was said to have emerged the winner from an unlawful primary election conducted by the State Working Committee SWC of the party.

The court said by the provisions of the law, only the NWC of political parties is empowered to conduct primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for elections.

Mohammed Jega is the incumbent representative of the Aliero/Gwandu/Jega Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives. He is the chairman, House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Migrants and Refugees.

It went ahead to affirm an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal in Sokoto declaring Mohammed Jega as the authentic candidate for the federal constituency election.

