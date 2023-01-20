Some gunmen on Friday morning kidnapped the traditional ruler of Izere of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Isaac Wakili.

The first-class monarch was abducted at his Palace, in the Shere district of Jos East around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Ezekiel Izang, Chairman of Jos East LGA, who confirmed the incident in Jos, said the gunmen invaded the community and began shooting sporadically in the air before gaining access to the monarch’s residence.

Also, a witness of the incident who does not want his name mentioned, revealed that a Police officer on guard at the residence was shot, while a civilian security guard was killed.

READ ALSO:

The Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident and said, the victim was later rescued. He said that two persons were arrested in connection to the abduction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

