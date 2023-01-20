The police in Imo State said they have killed three suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Agwa, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said the tactical teams of the police were mobilised in response to a distress call on Wednesday when the suspected IPOB members and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network, attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group and razed their facility.

The police spokesperson also said the hoodlums were reported to be proceeding to attack Agwa Police Station in the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station, joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process, three of the hoodlums were neutralised,” he said.

Mr Abattam said some of the hoodlums fled into adjoining bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds and abandoning three of their vehicles.

The police spokesperson said the operatives recovered various arms and ammunition after combing the bushes during the operation.

Two pump action rifles, two double barrel guns, 24 rounds of live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges and one improvised explosive device, were among the items recovered during the operation, according to the police.

Others are: Three operational vehicles belonging to the gunmen, a Lexus 470 SUV, a black Toyota Highlander SUV, one minibus, two motorcycles, one iron box, a travelling bag and assorted charms.

He said the police have recovered the corpses of the slain hoodlums and begun investigation to track down the fleeing suspects.

Some police operatives who sustained injuries during the shootout with the gunmen were responding to treatment in a hospital in the state, he said.

Mr Abattam urged residents of the state to collaborate with the police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

He appealed to the residents to report to the police any suspicious activities or persons seen treating gunshot wounds within their communities.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

