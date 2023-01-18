The police in Osun State have warned hoodlums and party loyalists to desist from pasting campaign posters on their opponents’ own.

Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson of the police in the state, in a statement on Wednesday said the action may lead to breach of peace, if not stopped.

“As the general electoral process and political activities for the forthcoming general elections gather momentum, Osun State Police Command is constrained to draw the attention of all political party leaders, candidates and their supporters to the ongoing trend by some unscrupulous elements to disturb the peace of the state by pasting posters of political opponents on already pasted ones,” she said.

“This action has been causing restiveness and may lead to a breach of peace if not discontinued by the concerned.”

The police advised parents and guardians to caution their wards who are hired for the purpose of pasting posters to ensure they do not paste campaign posters on already pasted campaign posters.

Mrs Opalola, however, reiterated that the police will not tolerate any act of thuggery or hooliganism.

In the past few weeks, some parts of the state, including Osogbo and Ilesa, which is the hometown of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, witnessed violence that led to vandalisation of campaign posters in the areas.

Some suspected political thugs also invaded the campaign office of Tinubu/Shettima situated in the Ilesa area of the state.

A former commissioner of Works and Transportation, Remi Omowaiye, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was also attacked when he took food items and cows to Isida market in Ilesa to felicitate Christmas and new year with the traders.

The former commissioner claimed that he was attacked because he was campaigning for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The police had invited some PDP members allegedly indicted in the attacks but the police are yet to prosecute anyone in connection with the attacks

